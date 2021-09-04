The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $257.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.89.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $159.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.59. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

