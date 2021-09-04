The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,437,000 after acquiring an additional 176,325 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 409.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 27.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 25.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 173,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,596,000 after purchasing an additional 35,505 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $96.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,342. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,778,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $1,371,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,456.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $10,324,363 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

