The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $14,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.05. 5,466,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,987,288. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $349.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.65.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

