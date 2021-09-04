The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,372,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after acquiring an additional 341,876 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,670,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $58,883,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $68.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $70.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

