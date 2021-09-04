The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $236.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.93% from the company’s current price.

FIVE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.19.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $193.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a 1-year low of $121.79 and a 1-year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

