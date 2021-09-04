The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Reduced by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 18.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,973 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $51,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

Shares of GS stock opened at $411.31 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $420.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $387.76 and a 200-day moving average of $361.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.