The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:SRV)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE SRV opened at $28.97 on Friday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) by 200.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

