The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Raised to $475.00 at Oppenheimer

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $405.00 to $475.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $421.86.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

NYSE COO opened at $455.92 on Friday. The Cooper Companies has a one year low of $311.94 and a one year high of $463.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 36.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,328,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,849,000 after acquiring an additional 299,157 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 109.9% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $868,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.