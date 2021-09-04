The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.20-13.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.893-2.923 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.The Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.200-$13.400 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $421.86.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

COO opened at $455.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $420.79 and a 200 day moving average of $400.18. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $311.94 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.