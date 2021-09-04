The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The Clorox stock opened at $169.51 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus cut The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.