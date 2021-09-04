The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $561.34

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $561.34 and last traded at $561.97, with a volume of 2708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $570.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,048.81.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $762.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $994.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.75.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.74, for a total transaction of $2,594,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $22,623,100. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Boston Beer by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

