The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.00. 2,768,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $130.78. The company has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.30.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

