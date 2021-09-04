Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 4,928 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCL. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,013 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,978,000 after acquiring an additional 531,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RCL stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day moving average of $84.66. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.08.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

