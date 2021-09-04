Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 3,706 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $62.43 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on XRAY. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

