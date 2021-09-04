Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 218,242 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 91.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,242 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Baker Hughes by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,073,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128,536 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $330,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $288,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 134,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,833.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 42,096 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of -772.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,777,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,195,992. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.