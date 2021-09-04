Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 17,437 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,437 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $139,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKT. TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

SKT stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.04.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. Equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

