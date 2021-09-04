Teza Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 86.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,485 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 198.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 54.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 20.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $209.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 99.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.01 and a fifty-two week high of $209.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.32 and a 200-day moving average of $170.44.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

