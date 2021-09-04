Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,826,000 after buying an additional 1,235,322 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,032,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,517 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $45,346,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18,263.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after acquiring an additional 615,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $24,499,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.21. The stock had a trading volume of 528,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,198. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $70.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

