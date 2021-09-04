Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $270,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,937,000 after purchasing an additional 289,376 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,552,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 593,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,105,000 after purchasing an additional 135,941 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,736,000 after purchasing an additional 84,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,852,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.97. 1,838,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,514. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.32 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

