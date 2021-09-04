Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Lowered to Market Perform at Hovde Group

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,616,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 242,383 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,293,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,017,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,763,000.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.