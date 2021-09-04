Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,523 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $60.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

