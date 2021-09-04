Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Research analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Shares of TDC opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.45. Teradata has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradata by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Teradata by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

