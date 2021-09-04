Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 47,563 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $79,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $448.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $443.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.55. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $301.76 and a twelve month high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.