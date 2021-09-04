Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 69,521,100 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the July 29th total of 80,121,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,038.7 days.

Shares of TIAOF opened at $0.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.59.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $0.44 price objective on Telecom Italia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

