Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Gap Down to $5.56

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.56, but opened at $5.32. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 4,596 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 0.36.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.63). Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 23.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Telecom Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is presently -184.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 191.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

