Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,998 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,826 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.10% of SM Energy worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $3,503,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 1,183.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 967,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 892,056 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SM opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 6.14.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

