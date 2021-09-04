Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth $97,370,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,410,000 after purchasing an additional 687,738 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,561,000 after buying an additional 509,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 143.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 627,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after buying an additional 369,759 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

XEC stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average is $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XEC. Scotiabank cut Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.76.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.