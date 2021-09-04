Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,405 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Okta were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Okta by 633.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 19.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $270.40 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of -110.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.67.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

