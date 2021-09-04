Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 7,772 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fortive were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 44.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth $42,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 29.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $75.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

