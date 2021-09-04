Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 5,233 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,804,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,567,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $95.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.22 and a 200 day moving average of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

