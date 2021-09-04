Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,141 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,861 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Splunk were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 4,771.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 429,357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,076,000 after buying an additional 420,544 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 33.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 83.1% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,281 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 43.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.10.

SPLK stock opened at $158.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $222.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

