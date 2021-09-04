TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the highest is $1.70. TE Connectivity reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TE Connectivity.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $149.67 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $90.88 and a one year high of $153.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.