TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Trading Down 2.6%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) shares traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.58 and last traded at $63.75. 6,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 563,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth $88,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth $207,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $342,000. 0.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

