TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Trading Down 2.6%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) shares traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.58 and last traded at $63.75. 6,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 563,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.45.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth $88,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth $207,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $342,000. 0.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)
TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.