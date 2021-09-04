Tachyon Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $641,585.00 (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $11.59 million and approximately $641,585.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

