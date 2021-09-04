Tachyon Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $641,585.00 (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $11.59 million and approximately $641,585.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.
- Rakon (RKN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001232 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000404 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000404 BTC.
- inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.73 or 0.00146693 BTC.
- Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000527 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “
Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol
