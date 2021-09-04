SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 170.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,363 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $52,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,361,000 after acquiring an additional 271,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 58.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,194 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 14.8% in the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,134,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,300,000 after acquiring an additional 54,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 52.2% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,961,000 after buying an additional 346,510 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNX opened at $127.65 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.10.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $267,253.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $541,599.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,009.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,722 shares of company stock worth $3,663,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

