Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective from Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SY1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symrise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €117.27 ($137.96).

Shares of SY1 opened at €119.95 ($141.12) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €122.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €111.52. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

