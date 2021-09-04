Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) dropped 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $89.30 and last traded at $89.30. Approximately 151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.59.

SSREF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Commerzbank lowered shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.73 and its 200 day moving average is $94.36.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.