Swiss National Bank Sells 200 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Burlington Stores worth $86,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.50.

BURL opened at $297.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.99 and a 12 month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

