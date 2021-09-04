Swiss National Bank Sells 122,200 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Cloudflare worth $97,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 3.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 96.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 235,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after buying an additional 115,773 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 166.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 18,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NET. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $5,004,767.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total value of $4,247,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 957,789 shares of company stock valued at $103,324,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $130.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of -289.86 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

