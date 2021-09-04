Swiss National Bank Purchases 41,345 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,345 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Edison International worth $89,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average is $57.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

