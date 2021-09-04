Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 564,011 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,291 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $92,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Expedia Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE stock opened at $142.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.05. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.32.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,167. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

