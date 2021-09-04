Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,212 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $81,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $120,151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,777,000 after buying an additional 1,283,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,191 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,232.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,059,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,511,000 after purchasing an additional 979,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,367,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,837,000 after purchasing an additional 796,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,645.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $110.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $111.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

