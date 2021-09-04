Swiss National Bank Acquires 32,113 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,113 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $88,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after acquiring an additional 38,778 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

NYSE:DOV opened at $174.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.60. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $176.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is 35.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.