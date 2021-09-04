Swerve Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.36 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Swerve has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $13.74 million and $5.36 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00061041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00014951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00126741 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.38 or 0.00184703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.42 or 0.00804593 BTC.

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 16,810,896 coins and its circulating supply is 14,651,425 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

