SVB Leerink Boosts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $296.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $294.00 to $296.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VEEV. Citigroup upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $317.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.55, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.90. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

