Supreme (LON:SUP) Trading 1.3% Higher

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 205 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 202.50 ($2.65). 212,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 258,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.61).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Supreme from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of £241.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 203.07.

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

