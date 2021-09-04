Super Zero Protocol Trading 3% Higher This Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $61.52 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,898.23 or 0.07814905 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00138885 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 630,860,913 coins and its circulating supply is 327,113,511 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

