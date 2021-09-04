Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $232.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.38.

NYSE:SUI opened at $209.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.44. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $135.01 and a 52 week high of $209.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,649,000 after buying an additional 408,329 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 35.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after buying an additional 2,392,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after buying an additional 278,517 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,404,000 after buying an additional 84,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,620,000 after buying an additional 76,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

