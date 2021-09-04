Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMU.UN shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of SMU.UN traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$21.58. 326,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,889. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$11.58 and a 1-year high of C$21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

