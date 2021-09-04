Strong Trading Up 41.1% Over Last Week (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $81.41 million and $9.55 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can currently be bought for about $588.76 or 0.01179819 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Strong has traded 41.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00065093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00142516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.57 or 0.00191522 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.74 or 0.07852839 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,238.91 or 1.00674682 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $499.86 or 0.01001675 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

